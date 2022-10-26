iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) Shares Up 1.2%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.83 and last traded at $54.77. 40,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 92,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.12.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.82.
