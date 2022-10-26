iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.16. 1,781,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,361,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.
iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79.
