iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) Stock Price Up 2.3%

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.49 and last traded at $59.43. Approximately 1,110,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 787,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.11.
iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (ESGD)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.