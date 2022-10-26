iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) Trading Down 1.8%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 20,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 59,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65.

