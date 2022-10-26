iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS) Trading Down 1.8%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 20,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 59,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (EWZS)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.