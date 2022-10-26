iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.31 and last traded at $79.24. 9,292,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 7,361,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.89.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48.

