iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FALN – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.09. Approximately 1,844,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,622,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31.

