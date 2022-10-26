iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) Trading 2.4% Higher

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.98 and last traded at $48.91. 25,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 38,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.