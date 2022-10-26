Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) Shares Up 2.1%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.26 and last traded at $75.04. 39,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 43,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.47.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07.
