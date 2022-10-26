Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $250.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.40. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

