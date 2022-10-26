Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $170.71 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

