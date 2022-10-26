Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.71 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average of $172.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

