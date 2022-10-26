Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 15,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 59,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.

