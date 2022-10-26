Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.
