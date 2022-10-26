Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) Shares Up 5.5%

Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. 78 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Global X Education ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

