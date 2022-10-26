Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) Shares Up 4%

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.99. 4,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 35,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59.

