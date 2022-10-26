Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 104,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 302,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.
