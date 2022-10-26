First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.74 and last traded at $31.74. 20,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 62,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26.

Further Reading

