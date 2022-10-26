First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Stock Price Up 2.3%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.77 and last traded at $66.68. Approximately 8,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 22,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.