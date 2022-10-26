First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) Trading 1.4% Higher

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.08. 5,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 5,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.57.

