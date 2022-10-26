First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP) Shares Up 2.3%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.83. 35,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 75,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07.

