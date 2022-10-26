First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.91 and last traded at $33.16. Approximately 15,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 21,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.