First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.91 and last traded at $33.16. Approximately 15,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 21,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.