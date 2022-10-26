First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.18. 59,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 70,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64.
