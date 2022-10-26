First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Trading Up 2.8%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 7,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 14,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.
