First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Trading 1.5% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.34. 2,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08.

