First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.16. 9,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 25,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.