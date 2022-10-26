First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT – Get Rating) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.25. 58,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 49,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

