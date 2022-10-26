First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.17 and last traded at $46.29. 19,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 19,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65.

