Family CFO Inc Buys 684 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

