Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,330,882 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Euronav worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 114,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.13.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. Analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.