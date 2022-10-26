Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA) Trading Up 1.7%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $26.98. Approximately 102,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 29,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.

