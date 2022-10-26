Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT) Trading 2.2% Higher

Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.19. 29,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 42,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.
Davis Select International ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.
