Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $170.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $448.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

