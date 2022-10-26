Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Position Increased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,146 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 851,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 186,354 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 830.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 71,683 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,136,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,136,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 5.0 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

