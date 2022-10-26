Capital Management Corp VA Buys 4,080 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,854.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.97. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.11, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

