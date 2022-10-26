Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.0% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $250.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average is $262.40.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $312.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

