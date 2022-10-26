Bowman & Co S.C. Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $170.71 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.36. The stock has a market cap of $448.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

