Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,491 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.59. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $449,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

