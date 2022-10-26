Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 1,223,122 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 172,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBIO opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $73.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

