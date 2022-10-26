Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after buying an additional 1,267,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $280,471,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth approximately $56,558,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $280.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.