Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

