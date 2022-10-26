AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.17. Approximately 2,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20.
