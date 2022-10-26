AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) Trading Up 1.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $32.04. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32.

