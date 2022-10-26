AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) Trading Up 1.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $32.04. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.