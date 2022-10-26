AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) Trading Up 1.4%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.33. Approximately 6,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 13,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15.

