AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

