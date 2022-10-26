33,200 Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,009,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of CHS opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $737.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Chico’s FAS Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.