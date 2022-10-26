2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 15,512 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

2ndVote Society Defended ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

