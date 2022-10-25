WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth about $337,501,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in WestRock by 4.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,630,000 after acquiring an additional 179,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in WestRock by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

