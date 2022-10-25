The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ERIC. Barclays began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cheuvreux downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.62.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ERIC opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Featured Articles

