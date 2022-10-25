Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Barclays

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $104.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Shares of THC stock opened at $39.01 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

