Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.63.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE:THC opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
